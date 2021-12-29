Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

MU traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 368,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,618,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

