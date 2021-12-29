Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,680.22

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,680.22 and last traded at $1,675.17, with a volume of 48356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,673.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,534.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,491.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 58.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

