Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MTD opened at $1,675.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,534.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,491.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,680.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

