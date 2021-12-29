Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,755 shares of company stock worth $1,028,312. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

