Metaverse ETP (ETP) One Day Volume Hits $28,387.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $28,387.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002115 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,510,451 coins and its circulating supply is 79,510,353 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.