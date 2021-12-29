Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.04 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $138.44 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00366914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

