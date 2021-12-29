MetaHash Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and $612,692.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.66 or 0.07925196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,604.09 or 1.00802964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052015 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,160,682,279 coins and its circulating supply is 2,990,371,348 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

