Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $346.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

