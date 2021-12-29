MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

