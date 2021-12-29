MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Ryder System accounts for 1.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryder System by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Ryder System by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

