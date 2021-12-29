MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Argo Group International comprises approximately 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.60% of Argo Group International worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Argo Group International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.92. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

