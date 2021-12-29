MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $9.15 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.53% of Textainer Group worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Textainer Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.28. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

