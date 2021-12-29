MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $10.17 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Denbury makes up 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Denbury were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

NYSE DEN opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

