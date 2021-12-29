Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. 75,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,748,373. The company has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

