Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,698,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,797 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $3,556,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

