MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Shares Up 2.2%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) shares shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.04. 14,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 68,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEGEF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

