MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $190,561.96 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 41,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

Shares of MediaCo stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 67,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MediaCo by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

