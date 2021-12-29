MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

About MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

