McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.15

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $242.15 and last traded at $241.89, with a volume of 368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

Get McKesson alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average of $207.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.