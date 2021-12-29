MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of MXL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 304,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,485. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $647,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,200,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 83.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 158,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 143.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

