Mather Group LLC. Sells 995 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.44 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

