Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

