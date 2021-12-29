Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,571 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $438.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.58 and a 200 day moving average of $411.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $440.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

