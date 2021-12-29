Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.37. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

