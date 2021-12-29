Mather Group LLC. Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $716.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.98. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $728.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

