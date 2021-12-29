Mather Group LLC. Has $1.05 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

