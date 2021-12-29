Mather Group LLC. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

