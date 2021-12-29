Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $69.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

