Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 597,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $255.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.47.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

