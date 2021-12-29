Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $203,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $767.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.96. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

