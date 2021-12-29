Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 8,074 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $540.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

