Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,304 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 536,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $707.68 million, a PE ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

