Marlin Market Capitalization Reaches $50.72 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $50.72 million and $26.56 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.01 or 0.07927526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.61 or 0.99877265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

