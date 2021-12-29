MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $658,540. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in MarineMax by 215.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MarineMax by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.