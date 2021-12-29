Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,612,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.