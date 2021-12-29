Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

