Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 927,512 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

