Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.89. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 406.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

