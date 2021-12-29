Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. Acquires 100,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.53.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.5600002 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.52.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

