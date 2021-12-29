Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $400.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.