Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.29

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 104975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lufax by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,393,000 after buying an additional 340,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after buying an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

