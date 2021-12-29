LSV Asset Management Sells 907,679 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907,679 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.27% of MasTec worth $81,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 118.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of MTZ opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

