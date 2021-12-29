LSV Asset Management Sells 69,151 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,151 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $90,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,385. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

