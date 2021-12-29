LSV Asset Management Has $71.77 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.21% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $71,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

ADM stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

