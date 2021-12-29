LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 513.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.34% of Murphy USA worth $100,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average of $161.17. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $198.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.