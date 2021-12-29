LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $64,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

