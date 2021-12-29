Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
Shares of LBPH opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $18.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
