Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of LBPH opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

