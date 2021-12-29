Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives $27.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

