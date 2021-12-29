Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Up 3%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 8,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 58,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$91.98 million and a P/E ratio of -24.64.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

