Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.00. 4,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,916. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

